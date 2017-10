Oct 4 (Reuters) - China Agri-products Exchange Ltd

* Kingston & CAP entered underwriting agreement pursuant to which Kingston agreed to fully underwrite proposed rights issue

* Aggregate net proceeds from agreement of not less than about HK$697 million & not more than about HK$875 million

* Upon completion of minimum number of rights issue, EOG Group would record loss of about HK$6.6 million