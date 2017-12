Dec 14 (Reuters) - China Aircraft Leasing Group Holdings Ltd :

* CO BUYS 2 NEW AIRCRAFT FROM IBERIA AIRLINES, AGGREGATE LIST PRICE ABOUT $468 MILLION

* 2 AIRCRAFT BOUGHT TO BE LEASED BACK TO IBERIA AIRLINES AFTER DELIVERY IS TAKEN FROM AIRBUS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)