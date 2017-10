Sept 25 (Reuters) - China Animal Husbandry Industry Co Ltd

* Says it will set up Nanjing-based animal pharmaceutical JV with Nippon Zenyaku Kogyo Co.,Ltd., through Nanjing-based animal pharmaceutical unit

* The JV will be capitalized at 4 million yuan and the co will hold 50.5 percent in the JV after transaction

* Says it will dissolve Zhengzhou-based feed supplement plant

Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/DqU3zx

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)