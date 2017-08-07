BRIEF-China Animation Characters Co's unit enters into option agreement

Aug 7 (Reuters) - China Animation Characters Company Ltd

* Unit entered into option agreement with Jovial, Sz Taisheng And Huajiatai (Shanghai) Indoor Amusement

* Jovial century investments ltd has agreed to sell call option to China Theme Park at a consideration of hk$86.8 million

* Share transfer agreement was entered into among Sz Wald, Sz Taisheng And Huajiatai (Shanghai) Indoor Amusement Co

* SZ taisheng agreed to sell to SZ Wald 49% equity interest in target at a consideration of RMB29.4 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: