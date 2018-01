Jan 17 (Reuters) - China Art Financial Holdings Ltd :

* TOTAL HAMMER PRICE FOR AUCTION LOTS IN 2017 AUTUMN REACHED ABOUT RMB438.8 MILLION, UP 56.7%

* TOTAL HAMMER PRICE FOR AUCTION LOTS FOR PURE ONLINE AUCTIONS REACHED ABOUT RMB111.7 MILLION, UP 145.5%