Jan 11 (Reuters) - China Automobile Parts Holdings Ltd :

* CERTAIN EVENTS INDICATE A MATERIAL UNCERTAINTY THAT CASTS DOUBT ABOUT GROUP‘S ABILITY TO CONTINUE AS A GOING CONCERN​

* ‍THERE IS INSUFFICIENT DETAILS FOR CO TO EVALUATE THE ABILITY OF THE GROUP TO CONTINUE AS A GOING CONCERN​ Source text: (bit.ly/2Dk7RBX) Further company coverage: (bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)