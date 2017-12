Dec 25 (Reuters) - China Banking Regulatory Commission:

* SAYS APPROVES INCREASE IN HNA GROUP FINANCE CO LTD'S REGISTERED CAPITAL TO 26 BILLION YUAN ($3.97 billion) FROM 8 BILLION YUAN Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2kTCXbD ($1 = 6.5515 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)