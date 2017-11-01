FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-China Biologic posts Q3 adj. earnings per share $1.38
#Regulatory News
November 1, 2017 / 9:44 PM / Updated 13 hours ago

BRIEF-China Biologic posts Q3 adj. earnings per share $1.38

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 1 (Reuters) - China Biologic Products Holdings Inc

* China Biologic reports unaudited financial results for the third quarter of 2017

* Q3 adjusted non-GAAP earnings per share $1.38

* Q3 earnings per share $1.11

* Q3 sales rose 15.1 percent to $99.6 million

* China Biologic Products Holdings Inc - ‍reiterates full year non-GAAP adjusted net income forecast​

* China Biologic Products Holdings - ‍adjusting FY 2017 forecast of total sales growth to 9 pct-10 pct in RMB terms compared to previous estimates of 13 pct-15 pct​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
