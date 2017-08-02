FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 days ago
BRIEF-China Biologic Q2 earnings per share $1.09
#Business
#Bollywood
#SpecialReports
#Monsoon
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
Retail inflation seen picking up in July: Reuters poll
Economy
Retail inflation seen picking up in July: Reuters poll
Thousands attend events for ousted Pakistani PM Sharif
Pakistan
Thousands attend events for ousted Pakistani PM Sharif
Car rams into soldiers in Paris suburb, suspect arrested
WORLD
Car rams into soldiers in Paris suburb, suspect arrested
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
August 2, 2017 / 9:57 PM / 7 days ago

BRIEF-China Biologic Q2 earnings per share $1.09

1 Min Read

Aug 2 (Reuters) - China Biologic Products Holdings Inc

* China Biologic reports financial results for the second quarter of 2017

* Q2 adjusted non-GAAP earnings per share $1.35

* Q2 earnings per share $1.09

* Sees FY 2017 sales up 13 to 15 percent

* Q2 sales fell 2.3 percent to $89.3 million

* China biologic products holdings inc - reiterates its full year 2017 financial forecast of total sales growth of 13% to 15% in RMB terms

* China Biologic Products Holdings Inc - reiterates FY17 financial forecast non-gaap adjusted net income growth of 18% to 20% in RMB terms over FY16 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.