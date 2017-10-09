FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-China Biologic receives approval for commercial manufacturing of human fibrinogen
October 9, 2017 / 1:06 PM / in 8 days

BRIEF-China Biologic receives approval for commercial manufacturing of human fibrinogen

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 9 (Reuters) - China Biologic Products Holdings Inc

* China Biologic receives approval for commercial manufacturing of human fibrinogen

* China Biologic Products Holdings Inc - ‍expects first batch of products to be released to market by end of 2017​

* China Biologic Products Holdings Inc - ‍expect to see meaningful profit contribution from fibrinogen in 2018​

* China Biologic Products Holdings - unit received approval from China food and drug administration for commercial manufacturing of human fibrinogen Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

