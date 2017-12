Dec 21 (Reuters) - COMMISSIONERS LIQUIDATING BANCA POPOLARE DI VICENZA SAY:

* AGREED SALE OF FARBANCA UNIT TO NEW SERIES APENNINES, A COMPANY CONTROLLED BY CHINA CEFC ENERGY COMPANY LTD

* MEDIOBANCA ACTED AS FINANCIAL ADVISER GIANNI ORIGONI AND PARTNERS AS LEGAL ADVISER (Reporting by Milan Newsroom)