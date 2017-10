Sept 29 (Reuters) - China Citic Bank Corp Ltd

* Says unit China Citic Bank International plans to bring in five investors with total investment at about HK$9.05 billion ($1.16 billion)

* Says it plans to issue tier-2 capital bonds of 50 billion yuan ($7.52 billion)

