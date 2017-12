BRIEF-China Commercial Notifies Sorghum Investment On Breach Of Covenants ​

Dec 27 (Reuters) - China Commercial Credit Inc:

* CHINA COMMERCIAL CREDIT SAYS ON DEC 21 DELIVERED A NOTICE TO SORGHUM INVESTMENT HOLDINGS​ - SEC FILING

* CHINA COMMERCIAL CREDIT-‍NOTICE NOTIFIES SORGHUM CERTAIN RECENT ACTIONS OF IT CONSTITUTE BREACH OF ITS COVENANTS UNDER AUG 9​ SHARE EXCHANGE AGREEMENT

* CHINA COMMERCIAL CREDIT-AS PER AGREEMENT TERMS, CO ENTITLED TO TERMINATE AGREEMENT IF BREACH NOT CURED WITHIN 20 DAYS AFTER NOTICE PROVIDED TO SORGHUM​