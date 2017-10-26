BRIEF-China Construction Bank posts financial results for Q3, Jan-Sept

Oct 26 (Reuters) - China Construction Bank Corp

* Says Q3 net profit at 201.24 billion yuan ($30.35 billion)

* Says NPL ratio at 1.50 percent at end-Sept versus 1.51 percent at end-June

* Says net interest margin at 2.16 percent at end-Sept versus 2.14 percent at end-June

* Says common equity tier 1 ratio at 12.84 percent at end-Sept versus 12.68 percent at end-June

($1 = 6.6311 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)