Feb 15 (Reuters) - China Dairy Corp Ltd:

* CO EXPECTS TO REPORT 19% DECREASE IN PROFIT FOR HY TO ABOUT US$ 17.1 MILLION

* DECREASE IN PROFIT DUE TO INCREASES IN COST OF SALES AND SELLING EXPENSES AND ADDITIONAL RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT ACTIVITIES‍​

* EXPECTS 13 PERCENT RISE IN HY REVENUE FOR THE PERIOD TO ABOUT USD67 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: