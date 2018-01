Jan 23 (Reuters) - China Development Financial Holding Corp

* Says its unit CDIB Capital Group disposes 1.2 million shares of GlobalWafers Co Ltd , at the average price of T$258.04 per share, for T$300.6 million in total

* Gains from the disposal is about T$217.5 million

Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/7MFDhw

