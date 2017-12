Dec 15 (Reuters) - China Everbright Bank Co:

* CHINA INTERNATIONAL CAPITAL CORP HONG KONG SECURITIES APPOINTED FINANCIAL ADVISER, PLACING AGENT

* ‍CO ENTERED INTO FINANCIAL ADVISER APPOINTMENT AGREEMENT WITH UBS AG, HONG KONG BRANCH​

* CEB INTERNATIONAL CAPITAL CORP, CHINA EVERBRIGHT SECURITIES (HK) ALSO APPOINTED FINANCIAL ADVISERS, PLACING AGENTS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)