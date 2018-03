Feb 28 (Reuters) - China Everbright Bank Co Ltd :

* SAYS BOARD ELECTS LI XIAOPENG AS CHAIRMAN

* SAYS BOARD APPROVES FIXED ASSETS INVESTMENT OF 3.44 BILLION YUAN ($544.03 million) IN 2018 Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2CoDMmU Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.3232 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)