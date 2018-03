BRIEF-China Evergrande Group ‍Expects ‍FY Profit Attributable To Be 4 To 5 Times That Of Last Year's

March 8 (Reuters) - China Evergrande Group:

* ‍EXPECTED TO RECORD A SUBSTANTIAL INCREASE IN ITS PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE AND NET PROFIT FROM CORE BUSINESS FOR YEAR​

* EXPECTED RESULT DUE TO INCREASE IN FLOOR AREA OF PROPERTIES DELIVERED

* EXPECTED RESULT DUE TO ‍IMPROVEMENT IN PRODUCT QUALITY, ENHANCEMENT OF PRODUCT ADDED VALUE, REDUCTION IN EXPENSES​

* ‍FY PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE TO SHAREHOLDERS IS EXPECTED TO BE 4 TO 5 TIMES OF THAT OF LAST YEAR​

* FY ‍NET PROFIT FROM CORE BUSINESS IS EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY 2 TIMES OF THAT OF LAST YEAR​