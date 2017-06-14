FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-China Finance Online Co Q1 revenue $8.7 million versus $30.7 million
June 14, 2017 / 9:55 PM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-China Finance Online Co Q1 revenue $8.7 million versus $30.7 million

1 Min Read

June 14 (Reuters) - China Finance Online Co Ltd:

* China Finance Online reports first quarter 2017 unaudited financial results

* Q1 revenue $8.7 million versus $30.7 million

* China Finance Online Co Ltd - fully diluted loss per american depository shares attributable to China Finance Online was $0.51 for Q1 of 2017

* China Finance Online Co Ltd - as of March 31, 2017, total cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash and short-term investments were $67.9 million

* Qtrly net loss per share attributable to China finance Online Co Limited $0.10 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

