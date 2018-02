Feb 14 (Reuters) - China Financial International Investments Ltd:

* CHINA FINANCIAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTMENTS -‍EXPECTED TO RECORD UNAUDITED PROFIT OF ABOUT HK$31 MILLION FOR SIX MONTHS ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2017​

* CHINA FINANCIAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTMENTS -EXPECTED RESULTS DUE ‍TO REALISED & UNREALISED GAIN ON LISTED INVESTMENTS AT FAIR VALUE THROUGH PROFIT/LOSS​