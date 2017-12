Dec 29 (Reuters) - China Foods Ltd:

* ZHOU CHENGUANG HAS RESIGNED AS AN EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR AND CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER

* ‍JIANG GUOJIN HAS RESIGNED AS AN EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR, MANAGING DIRECTOR​

* ‍SHEN PENG HAS BEEN APPOINTED AS AN EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR​

* LUAN XIUJU, AN EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR OF COMPANY, HAS BEEN RE-DESIGNATED AS MANAGING DIRECTOR