Feb 2 (Reuters) - China Fordoo Holdings Ltd:

* SEES ‍PROFIT FOR YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2017 RECORD A SIGNIFICANT DECLINE NOT LESS THAN 60%​

* EXPECTED RESULT DUE TO ‍DECREASE IN GROUP‘S GROSS PROFIT​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)