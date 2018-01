Jan 5 (Reuters) - China Fortune Land Development Co Ltd :

* SAYS IT AND UNITS SET UP SEVEN PROPERTY FIRMS WITH TOTAL INVESTMENT OF 580 MILLION YUAN ($89.41 million)

* SAYS UNIT ACQUIRES PROPERTY ASSETS OF 674.1 MILLION YUAN Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2lX4N6u; bit.ly/2CXaIAx Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.4870 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)