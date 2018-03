BRIEF-China Fortune Land Plans Offshore Bonds, Financing Deal, To Boost Capital Of Units

March 5 (Reuters) - China Fortune Land Development Co Ltd :

* SAYS IT PLANS TO ISSUE UP TO $2.0 BILLION OFFSHORE BONDS

* SAYS IT SIGNS STRATEGIC COOPERATION AGREEMENT WITH HUBEI BANK FOR FINANCING OF 10 BILLION YUAN ($1.58 billion) BETWEEN 2018 AND 2021

* SAYS ASSET MANAGEMENT FIRM PLANS TO BOOST CAPITAL OF TWO INDIRECTLY OWNED UNITS BY A COMBINED 800 MILLION YUAN

* SAYS INDIRECTLY OWNED UNIT, WEALTH MANAGEMENT FIRM PLAN TO BOOST CONSTRUCTION DEVELOPMENT SUBSIDIARY'S CAPITAL BY 1.3 BILLION YUAN Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2tfwDln; bit.ly/2tkrzfc; bit.ly/2Fn7Znv; bit.ly/2Fh8V9E; bit.ly/2H3ZIC3 Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.3402 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)