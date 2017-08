June 7 (Reuters) - China Fortune Land Co Ltd :

* Says co signs Memorandums of Understanding for development of aerospace industrial project and health industrial project in Changsha city and intelligent manufacturing industrial project in Hangzhou city

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/0GG30m ; goo.gl/hT6QZS ; goo.gl/q0G0Tw

