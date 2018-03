March 1 (Reuters) - China Gaoxian Fibre Fabric Holdings Ltd :

* Q4 REVENUE RMB700.8 MILLION VERSUS RMB485.9 MLN‍​

* Q4 NET LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE RMB 10.347 MILLION VERSUS LOSS OF RMB 50.892 MILLION​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: