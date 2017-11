Nov 3 (Reuters) - China Gem Holdings Ltd:

* Co as issuer entered into note purchase agreement with an investor of amount up to HK$180 million

* Agreement ‍in relation to two-year notes in an aggregate principal amount of up to HKD180 million

* Pursuant to agreement, CG Financial to charge 359.5 million ordinary shares in issued shares of co in favour of investor as security for notes Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: