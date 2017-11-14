BRIEF-China Gold International reports 10 pct fall in Q3 revenue

Nov 14 (Reuters) - China Gold International Resources Corp Ltd

* China Gold International reports 2017 third quarter financial results

* Q3 revenue fell 10 percent to $98.5 million

* China Gold International Resources Corp Ltd - qtrly ‍gold production from CSH mine remained consistent at 46,621 ounces compared to 46,654 ounces​

* China Gold International Resources Corp Ltd - qtrly ‍net profit after income taxes increased to US$17.4 million from US$7.7 million for same period in 2016​

* China Gold International Resources Corp ltd qtrly ‍copper production from Jiama mine increased by 33% to 6,439 tonnes​

* China Gold International Resources Corp ltd qtrly ‍gold produced from Jiama mine was 12,200 ounces compared to 7,145 ounces for same period in 2016​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: