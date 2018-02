Jan 31 (Reuters) - China Gold International Resources Corp Ltd:

* ‍COMPANY‘S CSH MINE IS EXPECTED TO PRODUCE ABOUT 112,000 OUNCES OF GOLD IN 2018.​

* ‍IN 2018 CO'S JIAMA MINE EXPECTED TO PRODUCE APPROXIMATELY 100 MILLION POUNDS OF COPPER AND 48,000 OUNCES OF GOLD​