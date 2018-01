Jan 11 (Reuters) - China Gold International Resources Corp Ltd:

* CHINA GOLD INTERNATIONAL - ‍ ORE PROCESSING CAPACITY AT JIAMA MINE HAS BEEN INCREASED TO 28,000 TONNES PER DAY FROM PREVIOUS CAPACITY OF 6,000 TPD​

* CHINA GOLD INTERNATIONAL-EXPECTS JIAMA MINE‘S PHASE II, SERIES II WHICH WILL ADD ADDITIONAL 22,000 TPD, TO ACHIEVE COMMERCIAL PRODUCTION IN MID- 2019​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: