BRIEF-China Hainan Rubber signs cooperation agreements, plans innovation centre

Nov 19 (Reuters) - China Hainan Rubber Industry Group Co Ltd

* Says it signs framework agreement with Zhejiang Nanhua Capital Management Co Ltd and PICC Property and Casualty Co Ltd’s Hainan branch on rubber futures price insurance project

* Says it plans to set up innovation and development centre with partners including Rubber Authority of Thailand, Halcyon Agri Corp Ltd

* Says it signs framework agreement with China Development Bank’s Hainan branch, plans financing worth 20 billion yuan ($3.02 billion) between 2017 and 2022

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2zfOWcG; bit.ly/2ivpkOi; bit.ly/2zPChN8

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.6245 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)