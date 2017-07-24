BRIEF-China Harmony New Energy to terminate placing agreement

July 24 (Reuters) - China Harmony New Energy Auto Holding Ltd

* Refers to placing agreement pursuant to which co had agreed to place up to 65 million placing shares at HK$3.629 share

* Upon consideration of its current financial resources & capital market condition, co decided to terminate placing

* Pursuant to termination agreement, neither co nor placing agent shall have any continuing liability or obligations

* Applied for resumption of trading of shares on stock exchange with effect from 9:00 a.m. On 24 July 2017