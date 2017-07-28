FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 28, 2017 / 2:27 PM / 12 days ago

BRIEF-China Health Group makes an announcement regarding a complaint

1 Min Read

July 28 (Reuters) - China Health Group Ltd

* On 26 may co was notified by stock exchange that it had received a complaint regarding discloseable transaction in relation to acquisition of Anew Capital

* Alegation regarding whether co's directors has taken appropriate actions to safeguard assets/interest when vendor failed to fulfil undertakings

* Board has taken steps to search for available records and evidence of past corporate decisions and actions prior to and related to anew transaction

* Says following search and enquiries, company has not been able to locate any such records Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

