Oct 11 (Reuters) - China Healthcare Enterprise Group Ltd

* Unit to buy 270 million shares in Lanzhou Scisky Healthcare Science And Technology from ‍Lanzhou Scisky Investment CMI Holding

* Deal for ‍consideration of RMB360 million ‍which shall be paid in cash by purchaser​

* Requests ‍stock exchange for resumption of trading in shares of Co with effect from 9:00 a.m. On 12 Oct​