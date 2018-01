BRIEF-China High Speed Transmission Equipment Group Says Unit Of Fullshare enters MOU

Jan 18 (Reuters) - Fullshare Holdings Ltd:

* FIVE SEASONS XVI LIMITED & JI CHANGQUN ENTERED INTO MOU WITH AN INDEPENDENT THIRD PARTY

* FULLSHARE AND CHS HAVE APPLIED FOR RESUMPTION OF TRADING IN THEIR SHARES ON STOCK EXCHANGE FROM 19 JAN 2018​

* MOU REGARDING POSSIBLE CONDITIONAL PARTIAL CASH OFFER FOR MORE THAN 50% BUT NOT EXCEEDING 75% STAKE IN CHS

* FIVE SEASONS, UNIT OF FULLSHARE, HOLDS ABOUT 73.91% OF ENTIRE ISSUED SHARE CAPITAL OF CHS

* ACCEPTANCE OF PROPOSED OFFER (IF COMPLETED) WILL INVOLVE SELLING SHARES IN UNIT OF FULLSHARE

* JI, CEO OF FULLSHARE IS ALSO PERSONALLY INTERESTED ABOUT 1.09% OF ENTIRE ISSUED SHARE CAPITAL OF CHS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: