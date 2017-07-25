FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
12 days ago
BRIEF-China HKBridge announces termination of completion of second tranche CIC shares
July 25, 2017 / 2:45 PM / 12 days ago

BRIEF-China HKBridge announces termination of completion of second tranche CIC shares

1 Min Read

July 25 (Reuters) - China HKBridge Holdings Ltd

* China HKBridge says vendor has decided to terminate completion of second tranche CIC shares and that second tranche option deed will not be executed

* Board considers that termination would not have any material adverse impact on financial position & existing business operation of co

* Upon termination, no parties shall have further rights or obligations towards others in respect of or relating to second tranche CIC shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

