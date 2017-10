Aug 10 (Reuters) - China Hkbridge Holdings Ltd :

* Group is expected to record a significant increase in consolidated net profit for six months ended 30 June 2017

* Expected increase due to investment referral fee income generated as well as more interest income earned during period

* Consolidated net profit is expected to increase more than three to four times compared to same period last year