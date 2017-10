Sept 21 (Reuters) - China Hongxing Sports Ltd:

* Proposed disposal of entire share capital of Profitstart Group

* Deal for an aggregate consideration of RMB100 million

* Estimated loss on proposed disposal is about RMB370.7 million

* Net proceeds from proposed disposal will amount to about S$5.5 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)