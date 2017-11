Nov 16 (Reuters) - China Huishan Dairy Holdings Company Ltd :

* Combined net liabilities of units in PRC as at 31 March 2017 could have been RMB10.5 billion​

* Board instructed Cayman legal advisors of co to prepare relevant documentation to place company into provisional liquidation​

* Any debt restructuring of assets and liabilities held by units in PRC would be subject to PRC law​