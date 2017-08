Aug 11 (Reuters) - China Huiyuan Juice Group Ltd

* Issuance of US$150 million 6.5% senior notes due 2020

* Co and subsidiary guarantors entered into purchase agreement with BOC International in connection with notes issue​

* Net proceeds of notes issue will amount to approximately US$146.0 million​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)