BEIJING, June 6 (Reuters) - The Shanghai International Energy Exchange Ltd, or INE, said on Tuesday it has approved another 46 futures companies as members for the exchange that is set to launch China's long-awaited crude oil contract later this year.

* INE earlier approved 92 futures firms as members

* Had earlier approved 12 Chinese banks as custodians for clients' deposit funds

* Started simulation test trade in May

* Source link: bit.ly/2sb81IB