BRIEF-China Information Technology Inc sees FY 2017 revenue $17 mln to $19 mln
November 13, 2017 / 3:14 PM / Updated 13 hours ago

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 13 (Reuters) - China Information Technology Inc

* China Information Technology Inc - CNIT is confident to achieve its projection of 2017 revenue of $17 to $19 million

* China information technology inc - increased 2017 forecast on adjusted net income to the range of $4.6 million to $5.0 million

* China Information Technology Inc - revenue in 2018, is expected to range from $30 to $33 million

* China Information Technology Inc sees 2018 adjusted net income of $9 to $11 million‍​

* China Information Technology Inc - IN 2019, revenue could possibly be between $55 and $60 million, with adjusted net income of $20 to $23 million Source text - (bit.ly/2mldCui) Further company coverage:

