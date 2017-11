BRIEF-China Jan-Oct iron ore imports up 6.3 pct - customs

Nov 8 (Reuters) - Data from the General Administration of Customs on Wednesday:

* China Jan-Oct iron ore imports +6.3 percent y/y at 896 million tonnes - customs

* China Jan-Oct crude oil imports +11.8 percent y/y at 349 million tonnes - customs

* China Jan-Oct nat gas imports +24.9 percent y/y at 54.16 million tonnes - customs

* China Jan-Oct unwrought copper imports -7.8 percent y/y at 3.76 million tonnes - customs

* China Oct crude oil imports at 30.9 million tonnes - Reuters calculation

* China Oct unwrought copper imports at 320,000 tonnes - Reuters calculation

* China Oct natural gas imports at 5.78 million tonnes -Reuters calculation

* China Oct iron ore imports 80.8 million tonnes - Reuters calculation (Reporting by Josephine Mason; Editing by Richard Pullin)