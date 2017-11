Nov 28 (Reuters) - China Jicheng Holdings Ltd:

* CHINA JICHENG HOLDINGS - ‍APPLICATION HAS BEEN MADE FOR RESUMPTION OF TRADING IN SHARES ON STOCK EXCHANGE FROM 9:00 A.M. ON 29 NOVEMBER 2017​

* ‍JICHENG INVESTMENT ON 17 NOV ISSUED OFFER LETTER TO JUN YANG FINANCIAL REGARDING A POSSIBLE PRE-CONDITIONAL VOLUNTARY SECURITIES EXCHANGE PARTIAL OFFER​