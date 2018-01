Jan 12 (Reuters) - China Jinmao Holdings Group Ltd :

* ANNOUNCES ACQUISITION OF EQUITY INTERESTS IN YIN HUI AND INTERNATIONAL SHIPPING

* UNIT ‍CHANGSHA RONGMAO WON BID TO ACQUIRE 50% EQUITY INTEREST IN EACH YIN HUI & INTERNATIONAL SHIPPING FOR RMB2.86 BILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: