Oct 26 (Reuters) - China Life Insurance Co Ltd:

* As at 30 Sept, changes in accounting estimates resulted in rise in liabilities of life insurance contracts by RMB14,846 million​

* As at Sept. 30, accounting estimate changes led to rise of RMB2.93 billion​ in long-term health insurance contract liabilities