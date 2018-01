Jan 30 (Reuters) - China Life Insurance Co Ltd:

* ‍ESTIMATES NET PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE FOR YEAR TO INCREASE BY A RANGE BETWEEN RMB10,520 MILLION AND RMB14,345 MILLION​

* EXPECTED RESULT DUE TO INCREASED ALLOCATION IN FIXED-INCOME ASSETS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)