Oct 27 (Reuters) - China Lodging Group Ltd:

* China Lodging Group, Limited prices offering of convertible senior notes

* Announced ‍pricing of US$425 million in aggregate principal amount of convertible senior notes due 2022​

* Says ‍notes will bear interest at a rate of 0.375% per year, payable on May 1 and Nov. 1 of each year, beginning on May 1, 2018​