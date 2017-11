BRIEF-China Lodging Group Reports Q3 Earnings Per Share RMB 1.62

Nov 28 (Reuters) - China Lodging Group Ltd:

* CHINA LODGING GROUP, LIMITED REPORTS THIRD QUARTER OF 2017 RESULTS

* Q3 REVENUE RMB 2.373 BILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW RMB 2.36 BILLION

* Q3 ADJUSTED NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE RMB 1.68 EXCLUDING ITEMS

* Q3 EARNINGS PER SHARE RMB 1.62

* SEES FY 2017 REVENUE UP 24 TO 25 PERCENT

* SEES Q4 2017 REVENUE UP 29 TO 32 PERCENT

* - ‍DILUTED EARNINGS PER ADS WERE RMB6.50 (US$0.98) FOR Q3 OF 2017​

* - ‍REVPAR WAS RMB203 IN Q3 OF 2017, COMPARED WITH RMB173 IN Q3 OF 2016 AND RMB179 IN PREVIOUS QUARTER​

* - ‍ADJUSTED DILUTED EARNINGS PER ADS (NON-GAAP) WERE RMB6.71 (US$1.01) FOR Q3 OF 2017​